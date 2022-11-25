iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.37 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
