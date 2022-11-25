iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

