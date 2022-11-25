iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

