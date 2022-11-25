iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 341,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWO opened at $227.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $308.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

