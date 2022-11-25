iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

