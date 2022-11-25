iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 388,684 shares.The stock last traded at $129.16 and had previously closed at $128.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

