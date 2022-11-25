iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $382.00 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

