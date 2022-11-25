ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $88.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get ITT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.