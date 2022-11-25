Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

NYSE:AFL opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

