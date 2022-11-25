Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danone S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DANOY. DZ Bank upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Danone

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

