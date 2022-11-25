Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allianz SE’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allianz in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Allianz from €267.00 ($272.45) to €271.00 ($276.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allianz from €214.00 ($218.37) to €205.00 ($209.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allianz from €210.00 ($214.29) to €220.00 ($224.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.20.

Allianz Stock Performance

Allianz Company Profile

ALIZY opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

