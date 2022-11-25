Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $19.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $19.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $16.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.38 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

