Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,603 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $206,666.82.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $35.48 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

