JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 433,517 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.03.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $123,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 293,812 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 27.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,011,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

