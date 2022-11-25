John Wood Acquires 45,924 Shares of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL) Stock

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Rating) insider John Wood bought 45,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £10,103.28 ($11,946.65).

Harland & Wolff Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HARL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.31) on Friday. Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

About Harland & Wolff Group

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

