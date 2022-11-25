JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $158.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.