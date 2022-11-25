JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$60.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$63.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

