JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $90.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of MTH stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
