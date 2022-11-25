JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $90.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.