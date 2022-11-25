Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $13,835,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

