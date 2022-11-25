KeyCorp Comments on United Rentals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a report released on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will earn $31.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $32.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $32.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

NYSE URI opened at $358.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.91. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $376.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

