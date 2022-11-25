Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue downgraded Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

