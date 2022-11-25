Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LVS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,438,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

