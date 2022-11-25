Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$33.51 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.