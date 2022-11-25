Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. TD Securities raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LB stock opened at C$33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Insider Transactions at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

