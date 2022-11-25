Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $157.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.54.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,767,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

