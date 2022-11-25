LifeStance Health Group (LFST) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LifeStance Health Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LifeStance Health Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 LifeStance Health Group Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

Profitability

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.54, suggesting a potential upside of 69.81%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 120.34%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -33.77% -18.01% -14.14% LifeStance Health Group Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million -$307.20 million -6.29 LifeStance Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.16

LifeStance Health Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group competitors beat LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

