Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 23.6% Higher

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) traded up 23.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 103,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 35,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LN shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loncor Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$54.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

