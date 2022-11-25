Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of LPX opened at $63.42 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

