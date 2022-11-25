LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

