MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) vs. LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Financial Analysis

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $72.09, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and LDK Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 7.23 $439.95 million $6.18 11.17 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 65.16% 25.35% 11.71% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About LDK Solar



LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

