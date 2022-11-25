Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $124.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

