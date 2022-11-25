Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.39% from the company’s previous close.

Marlowe Stock Performance

Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 576 ($6.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.26 million and a P/E ratio of 57,600.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 754.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 576 ($6.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94).

Insider Buying and Selling at Marlowe

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner acquired 16,556 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.24 ($118,243.16).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading

