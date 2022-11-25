Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average is $158.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.