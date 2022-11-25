Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $396.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

MA stock opened at $348.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

