MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) versus Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Head-To-Head Survey

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MeridianLink and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 0 3 2 0 2.40 Elastic 1 2 12 0 2.73

MeridianLink currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.24%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $114.86, suggesting a potential upside of 92.71%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than MeridianLink.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.8% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MeridianLink and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink 1.26% 1.11% 0.60% Elastic -25.99% -48.44% -12.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeridianLink and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $267.68 million 4.46 -$10.00 million $0.04 368.75 Elastic $862.37 million 6.57 -$203.85 million ($2.56) -23.28

MeridianLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeridianLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MeridianLink has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, and synthetic monitoring. The company's platform solutions provide new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

