Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

MEI stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

