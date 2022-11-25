Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

