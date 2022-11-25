Moffett Nathanson Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Moffett Nathanson from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

