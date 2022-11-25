MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($5.37) per share.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.90.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.7 %

MDB opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 41.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.