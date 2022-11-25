Morgan Stanley Cuts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $65.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.2 %

BRO opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.