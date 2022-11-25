Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.78

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $29.61. Morphic shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 328 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,565,000 after buying an additional 174,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,248,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

