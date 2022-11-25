Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.78

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $29.61. Morphic shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Morphic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Morphic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

