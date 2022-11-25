MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €227.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €227.00 ($231.63) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

ETR:MTX opened at €197.25 ($201.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €177.50. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.54.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

