NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $86.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NetApp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

