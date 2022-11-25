NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.76

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 3782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
NetScout Systems Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.