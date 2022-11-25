NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.76

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 3782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

