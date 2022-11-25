New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

