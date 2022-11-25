Nicola Heffron Sells 7,697 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $34.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
