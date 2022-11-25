Nicola Heffron Sells 7,697 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 2seventy bio

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

