Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Nordson by 362.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

NDSN stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

