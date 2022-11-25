Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55,727 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

