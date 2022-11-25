Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

